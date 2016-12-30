St. James Parish Preps for Annual Bonfires

Preparations are underway for the famous levee bonfires in South Louisiana. These bonfires in Saint James Parish traditionally light the way for Papa Noel to see his way through the area to visit the children.

This has been happening for more than a hundred years, attracting thousands of sightseers from all around. Many who visit New Orleans also find time to travel to see these elaborate structures that will light up the skies on Christmas Eve.

KLAX ABC 31 News 12/21/16