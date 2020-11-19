SRO takes subject in custody on school grounds

At approximately 9:15 am, the School Resource Officer assigned to St. Francis Cabrini School was alerted by school administrators an unauthorized subject had entered the children’s playground area. Administrators and students were on the playground participating in a fire drill. The administrators alerted the SRO that the suspect had jumped a fence was walking near the children armed with a hammer. The SRO responded immediately and confronted the suspect, ordering him to drop the hammer. The suspect dropped the hammer and was taken into custody without further incident. School officials also assisted.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for observation. Deputies say charges are pending.

“It is unfortunate but everyday our deputies and police officers are confronted more and more by people in mental health crisis.” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would like to commend the SRO and school administrators for their quick actions in protecting the children and staff. Keeping our children safe is the primary mission of our SRO’s.”

On Friday, Sheriff Wood will be attending the graduation of deputies from Crisis Intervention Team training at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy. Deputies and Police Officers attend CIT training to better learn how to deal with citizens in metal health crisis.