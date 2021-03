The annual Spring Herb Day will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the beautiful Kent Plantation House. This will be a morning of treasure hunting at the many vendors who will be set up on the grounds of Kent House with their special wares. They will be featuring herbs, flowers, art, crafts, jewelry, garden decor and more. They ask that those in attendance follow the Governor’s Mask Mandate.