Spring Herb Day at the Kent House Set for April 7

​Get an amazing selection of quality locally grown herbs and flowers with gardening experts on hand to help you select plants for your yard and home. After selecting your plants browse the wide selection of local ares & crafts vendors ready to help you with purchases for yourself or a gift. Peek into the yard sale located in the Visitors Hall to see if there might be some extra treasure you could be needing.

The Kent Plantation House is located at 3601 Bayou Rapides Road in Alexandria. For more information, visit www.kenthouse.org