Spring Graduate Career Fair to be held at NSU Feb. 16

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University will hold its Spring Graduate Career Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom.

Students attending must dress professionally and bring a resume to meet with employers.

Both students and prospective employers can sign up for the Career Fair through Handshake. NSU students wishing to sign up can go to nsu.la/SCFStudent. Employers can go to nsu.la/SCFEEmployer.

Among the employers planning to attend are include Army Healthcare, Ben D. Johnson Educational Center, BOM Bank, City of Memphis Police, Crest Industries LLC, Enterprise Holdings – Enterprise Rent a Car, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Fresenius Medical Care North America, Juvenile Justice Intervention Center, KTAL-TV, Louisiana Department of Corrections, Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, Louisiana State Police, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Mississippi College School of Law, Pelican Bayou Counseling Agency, Pinecrest Support and Services Center, Postlethwaite & Netterville, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, USDA – Natural Resources Conservation Service Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan Inc., Walmart Stores and Clubs and Willis-Knighton Health System.