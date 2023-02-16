Spring Career Fair to be held February 28

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Counseling and Career Services will hold its Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, February 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Friedman Student Union Ballroom.

The event is open to both undergraduate and graduate students at NSU who would like to meet and connect with prospective employers. Professional attire is required to attend. Assistant Director of Counseling and Career Service Rachel Cunningham said networking with different employers from multiple industries can increase the chances of finding an internship or job after graduation.

Students can sign up for the Career Fair through Handshake at careercenter.nsula.edu or at nsu.la/SCF23student.

Employers planning to attend the Career Fair include Army Healthcare/Midwest-South Region, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, CDPC Sales Team, Fastenal, Company, Texas Department of Public Safety, Kansas City Southern Rail Company, Crest Industries, LLC, Volunteer Louisiana, Shreveport Police Department, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Louisiana State Police, Christus St. Frances Cabrini, Houston Police Department, MedCamps of Louisiana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, U.S. Army Recruiting, Mission and Installation Contracting Command.