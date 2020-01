Manna House is a place where people of all ages and all walks of life receive a hot, nutritious meal served 365 days a year in a clean, welcoming environment. Many of the people who come to Manna House are either homeless or living on very meager earnings. Spirits Restaurant is hosting a 5K Run Saturday January 25th to support Manna House efforts.

https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Alexandria/Spirits5K1mile