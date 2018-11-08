Spend The Day @ “A”

LSUA is looking forward to welcoming and showing you all the exciting things taking place on our campus!

When: November 17, 2018 from 9am – 3pm

Where: Student Center Ballroom

Get ready to:

Meet Academic Departments and your future professors

Speak with current students about their LSUA experience

Tour our historical campus

Enjoy your first lunch in the Magnolia Cafe

Learn more about admissions and scholarships by speaking with your Admission Counselor

Get any questions about Financial Aid answered by our experts

Pick up Free LSUA Gear

Visit the following link to register: http://lsua.it/Pa8k