Spend The Day @ “A”
LSUA is looking forward to welcoming and showing you all the exciting things taking place on our campus!
When: November 17, 2018 from 9am – 3pm
Where: Student Center Ballroom
Get ready to:
- Meet Academic Departments and your future professors
- Speak with current students about their LSUA experience
- Tour our historical campus
- Enjoy your first lunch in the Magnolia Cafe
- Learn more about admissions and scholarships by speaking with your Admission Counselor
- Get any questions about Financial Aid answered by our experts
- Pick up Free LSUA Gear
Visit the following link to register: http://lsua.it/Pa8k