Thursday, November 8, 2018
Spend The Day @ “A”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

LSUA is looking forward to welcoming and showing you all the exciting things taking place on our campus!  

When: November 17, 2018 from 9am – 3pm

Where: Student Center Ballroom 

Get ready to:

  • Meet Academic Departments and your future professors
  • Speak with current students about their LSUA experience
  • Tour our historical campus
  • Enjoy your first lunch in the Magnolia Cafe
  • Learn more about admissions and scholarships by speaking with your Admission Counselor
  • Get any questions about Financial Aid answered by our experts
  • Pick up Free LSUA Gear

Visit the following link to register: http://lsua.it/Pa8k

