Speeding at 108 m.p.h. with Possession of Drugs

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Corporal Blake Arrant and his K9 partner, Spec, found a number of drugs in a vehicle that was stopped for speeding 108 m.p.h. The driver told Cpl. Arrant that she was in a hurry for work and was not paying attention to her speed in her new car. Meagan Frazier, 29 years old, of Boyce, was arrested for: Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Speeding.