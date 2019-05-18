Saturday, May 18, 2019
Special Operations Soldier killed, multiple injured at Fort Polk

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A Special Operations Solider from Fort Bragg, North Carolina was killed yesterday while training at Fort Polk, Louisiana and a number of other soldiers were injured.

34 year old Staff Sergeant Jacob Hess died of wounds sustained from a military vehicle rollover accident during training at Fort Polk.

The wounded soldiers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

All service members involved in the training incident were evaluated and screened for injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

