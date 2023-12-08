Speaker Johnson Introduces Shreveport-Bossier Bishop Larry Brandon as House Guest Chaplain

WASHINGTON — Thursday, December 7th, Speaker Mike Johnson introduced Bishop Lawrence “Larry” Brandon as the Guest Chaplain for the House of Representatives. Bishop Brandon began the day’s proceedings with a prayer on the House Floor.

The tradition of opening daily legislative sessions in prayer draws its foundations to the First Continental Congress, and the formal practice of Members of Congress inviting Guest Chaplains to begin the day in prayer began in the early 2000’s.

Speaker Johnson’s remarks, as prepared for delivery:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise this morning to introduce my longtime friend, Bishop Lawrence “Larry” Brandon, who I have the honor of hosting as our Guest Chaplain in the House today.

Bishop Brandon is the Senior Pastor of Praise Temple Missionary Baptist Church, which has faithfully served the people of the Shreveport-Bossier area for over three decades.

In 1992, Bishop Brandon and 6 others founded the Praise Temple – they met in the homes of local church leaders for prayer offerings and Bible study until they eventually moved into a worship space in Shreveport.

Under his dutiful stewardship, the Church flourished. They have built, “A Church Where the Doors Swing on the Hinges of Love,” as their motto states.

Last year, he moved back to his hometown of Oakland, California to expand his ministry, but holds deep ties to our area and is a beloved member of the community.

Bishop Brandon has been a trusted leader in the Shreveport-Bossier area. He has served in leadership roles at local nonprofits, civic organizations, faith-based ministries, and still serves as the President of the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation.

He has been a great advocate for the sanctity of every human life, and his work in the community and in Biblical scholarship has served as an important reminder of the eternal hope we have through Christ.

I am grateful that he is joining us as our Guest Chaplain, and I yield back.”

For a video of Speaker Johnson’s remarks, please click here.