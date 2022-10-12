SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony

(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana.

SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated the passing of operations from Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) to SOWELA. Lamar Salter was part of CLTCC in Alexandria, Louisiana since its opening in 1978.

Currently, the instructional site is home to 120 students, including high school dual enrollment, adult basic education, workforce development training, general education courses, and career and technical education programs. In all, Lama Salter offers seven different programs and degrees including:

Business Office Administration – AAS

Practical Nursing – AAS

Automotive Technology – Technical Diploma

Business office Technology – Technical Diploma

Carpentry – Technical Diploma

Outdoor Power Equipment Technology – Technical Diploma

Welding Technology – Technical Diploma

Local and state public officials including Leesville Mayor Rick Allen, SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall and CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle as well as several community and business leaders attended the key ceremony. The ceremony featured a custom key made especially for the event by Lamar Salter’s carpentry students.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) issued SOWELA its formal accreditation in June which cleared the way for SOWELA’s acquisition. The campus realignment was approved in Spring 2021 by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Board of Supervisors to improve administrative efficiency and the delivery of instructional and workforce training.

“The addition of the Lamar Salter campus to SOWELA is very exciting and welcomed. This addition has increased the footprint of SOWELA and provided the means for the College to offer educational programs and services to the citizens of Vernon Parish and to the soldiers and their families at Fort Polk,” said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall. “SOWELA is a very student focused institution and we are excited about the ability to reach additional students in Southwest Louisiana region.”

SOWELA’s acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus makes general education classes transferable for students, enabling them to transfer credits to an accredited university for a bachelor’s degree. Transferability saves students significant dollars in tuition and gives them more flexibility. SOWELA currently has 10 transfer agreements with four-year institutions and will continue to add more to the list. SOWELA also brings a robust Foundation to Lamar Salter, increasing student scholarship opportunities.

Adding the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville brings SOWELA’s total to four, with the main campus in Lake Charles and its two other satellite campuses in Oakdale and Jennings. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has accredited all locations to award associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. The College was named the #1 Community College in Louisiana by WalletHub for three years running.

For more information or to enroll at SOWELA Lamar Salter, call (337) 537-3135 or email onestop@sowela.edu.