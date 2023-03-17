SOWELA Offers Emergency Medical Responder Training at Leesville Site

Prospective Students Can Launch New Health Care Career One Night A Week in 11 Weeks

LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA – March 16, 2023

SOWELA Technical Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions is now registering for Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Training with class starting Tuesday, April 11. The program offers evening classes at SOWELA’s Leesville location, 15014 Lake Charles Highway, Leesville, Louisiana, 71446.

The entry-level emergency medical responder course prepares individuals for employment in various industrial and first-responder settings. Completing this course can be a prerequisite to EMT training offered at SOWELA Leesville Summer 2023.

The EMR course gives students the basic knowledge and skills to manage many medical and trauma-related emergencies. Upon completing this course, graduates can seek a Louisiana EMR practitioner license from the Louisiana Bureau of EMS and national certification as an Emergency Medical Responder through the National Registry of EMTs.

The cost of the training is $750. Scholarships and financial assistance are available for those that qualify. Limited training seats are available.

For more information or to register, visit www.sowela.edu/emr or call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

About SOWELA Technical Community College

SOWELA Technical Community College provides traditional, online, and lifelong learning experiences and awards associate degrees, technical diplomas, and certificates. The College empowers learners in career and technical education and enables transfer students to pursue a four-year degree, so all learners excel as globally competitive citizens. The College has been educating the region’s workforce for 85 years and has locations in Jennings, Lake Charles, Leesville and Oakdale, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.sowela.edu.