Southern University AG Center hosts Small Farmers Convention in Alexandria

Brian Thompson has always had a green thumb.

“I went behind my grandma’s house and actually planted seeds right where her roof falls with water from the rainfall, right on top of my garden. And I just had watermelon and squash and everything flourishing. So, I always had the green thumb, pretty much.”

That green thumb of his is why he attended Southern University’s AG Center’s Annual Small Farmers Conference to learn from national speakers and network.

“we had national speakers from the USDA, nutritionist speakers,” said Southern Universities Dr. Brian Phillips. We had speakers from local USDA members, we had trucking companies, we had Sam’s Club come in as you just as you’re going to see, talk to our farmers and acknowledge how to get in their marketplace, how to take their products from their homes into the shelves of Wal-Marts, of Sam’s Clubs, of different restaurants and stores.”

Thompson had been watching videos on aquaponics and came up with his own rendition of the operation that he presented in a “Shark Tank” style pitch and seriously impressed potential investors like Will Campbell of b1BANK with the idea.

“Me, being a banker, I’ve never worked on a farm,” said Will Campbell of b1BANK. “So, it really opened my eyes to where the nation is going. And it was phenomenal. And I think it’s a lot of opportunity in the air because the way he was doing it”

The best part about it for Thompson is that he came up with the idea just the night before and is still piecing the complete picture together.

“So now I’m really just brainstorming on where I want to take it.”

Thompson now gets to take the advice given to him by industry professionals and build a more complete idea of a potentially money-making operation, and he even made some connections to help further his journey as a young small farmer.

“You have a lot of people that’s doing what you want to do, or they are doing something a little different, but if you team up you might even make an even better combination. So networking, definitely it would be the best thing they had.”

Thompson and others got to take advantage of the Small Farmers Conference thanks to the desire Southern University had to connect individuals with each other and further their respective industries.

“To get the opportunity to meet each other network and network, said Phillips. “We’ll find ways that they can grow their operations in their communities.”