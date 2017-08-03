Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers
South Arts Announces 2017- 2018 Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers
Alexandria, LA – South Arts, a Regional Arts Organization serving nine states in the Southeast, announces the 2017- 2018 Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. Throughout the season, 18 filmmakers will tour their work to 21 Screening Partner venues spanning nine states for a total of 123 screenings.
“Through the Southern Circuit, we are reshaping the relationship between films, filmmakers, and audiences,” said Teresa Hollingsworth, senior program director with South Arts. “Our Screening Partners are developing thriving audiences who support independent films, and filmmakers have the opportunity to interact with audiences in each community at receptions, Q&As, and workshops.”
“The Southern Circuit is about creating a deeper, more conversational approach to film,” continued Hollingsworth. “Instead of catching a documentary in your living room, audiences get to meet the filmmaker and discuss the creative process.”
Filmmakers on the Southern Circuit come from all over the United States and embark on tours of up to two weeks throughout the South. During their tour, they experience portions of the country that are underserved by the film industry, both commercial and independent. For both filmmakers and audiences, the Southern Circuit is frequently the only option to connect the creative process. Last season, over 15,000 people attended Southern Circuit screenings and events throughout the South.
Screening Partners for the 2017- 2018 Season include:
- Arts Council of Central Louisiana in Alexandria, LA
- Broward College in Davie, FL
- City of Hapeville in Hapeville, GA
- Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville, TN
- East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN
-
-
- Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL
- Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, AL
- Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art/Auburn University in Auburn, AL
- North Central Louisiana Arts Council/Dixie Center for the Arts in Ruston, LA
- Oxford College of Emory University in Oxford, GA
- Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC
- South Miami-Dade Cultural Center in Cutler Bay, FL
- Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green, KY
- The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, KY
- The Tennessee Valley Art Association/Ritz Theatre in Sheffield, AL
- Tropic Cinema/Key West Film Society in Key West, FL
- Troy University in Troy, AL
- Union College in Barbourville, KY
- Union County Community Arts Council/Wingate University in Monroe, NC
- Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC
- Winder Cultural Arts Center in Winder, GA
-
-
Films and filmmakers selected to screen at the Hearn Stage in Alexandria include:
- Pushing Dead with Tom E. Brown (September 22nd)
- Score: A Film Music Documentary with Matt Schrader (October 27th)
- Romeo is Bleeding with Donté Clark (November 17th)
- Deej with Robert Rooy (February 23rd)
- Purple Dreams with Robin Grey (March 23rd)
- Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry with Gill Holland (April 20th)
“Matching films and filmmakers with Screening Partners and communities is an intricate process,” continued Hollingsworth. “We received applications from over 300 filmmakers who wanted to participate this season.”
Hollingsworth and a team of industry experts watch each submitted film and narrow selections to the top 40. The remaining 40 films are submitted to each Screening Partner to review in the spring, with each partner focused on what content and styles might best resonate in their respective communities. Finally, the Screening Partners gather in Atlanta for a marathon session to select the films and filmmakers to be invited, and to begin mapping out tour possibilities. “The process ends up almost like we are drafting a fantasy football league,” laughed Hollingsworth.
The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers accepts applicants from filmmakers with recently completed work in animation, documentaries, experimental, and fiction. This year’s selections reflect a growing interest in social justice and equality as well as the filmmaking process.
Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmaker screenings are coordinated by South Arts in conjunction with each independent Screening Partner. A full list of screenings is available on the South Arts website, and further information as well as ticketing may be found with each Screening Partner. The Southern Circuit is produced with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the State Arts Agencies of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
About South Arts
South Arts, a nonprofit regional arts organization, was founded in 1975 to build on the South’s unique heritage and enhance the public value of the arts. South Arts’ work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective. South Arts offers an annual portfolio of activities designed to address the role of the arts in impacting the issues important to our region, and to link the South with the nation and the world through the arts. For more information, visit www.southarts.org.
|Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
|Gill Holland
|Tuesday
|8/29/2017
|The Capitol Arts Center
|Bowling Green
|KY
|7:00 pm CT
|Big Sonia
|Leah Warshawski & Todd Soliday
|Friday
|9/8/2017
|City of Hapeville
|Hapeville
|GA
|TBD
|Big Sonia
|Leah Warshawski & Todd Soliday
|Sunday
|9/10/2017
|The Center for Rural Development
|Somerset
|KY
|TBD
|Big Sonia
|Leah Warshawski & Todd Soliday
|Monday
|9/11/2017
|Union College
|Barbourville
|KY
|TBD
|Pushing Dead
|Tom E. Brown
|Tuesday
|9/12/2017
|The Capitol Arts Center
|Bowling Green
|KY
|TBD
|Big Sonia
|Leah Warshawski & Todd Soliday
|Tuesday
|9/12/2017
|Union County Community Arts Council/Wingate University
|Monroe
|NC
|TBD
|Big Sonia
|Leah Warshawski & Todd Soliday
|Wednesday
|9/13/2017
|Troy University
|Troy
|AL
|TBD
|Pushing Dead
|Tom E. Brown
|Thursday
|9/14/2017
|Broward College
|Davie
|FL
|TBD
|Big Sonia
|Leah Warshawski & Todd Soliday
|Thursday
|9/14/2017
|Jacksonville State University
|Jacksonville
|AL
|TBD
|Pushing Dead
|Tom E. Brown
|Friday
|9/15/2017
|South Miami-Dade Cultural Center
|Cutler Bay
|FL
|TBD
|Big Sonia
|Leah Warshawski & Todd Soliday
|Friday
|9/15/2017
|The Tennessee Valley Art Association/Ritz Theatre
|Sheffield
|AL
|TBD
|When God Sleeps
|Till Schauder
|Monday
|9/18/2017
|Western Carolina University
|Cullowhee
|NC
|TBD
|When God Sleeps
|Till Schauder
|Tuesday
|9/19/2017
|Winder Cultural Arts Center
|Winder
|GA
|7:30 pm ET
|When God Sleeps
|Till Schauder
|Wednesday
|9/20/2017
|Oxford College of Emory University
|Oxford
|GA
|TBD
|Pushing Dead
|Tom E. Brown
|Thursday
|9/21/2017
|North Central Louisiana Arts Council/Dixie Center for the Arts
|Ruston
|LA
|TBD
|When God Sleeps
|Till Schauder
|Thursday
|9/21/2017
|Presbyterian College
|Clinton
|SC
|TBD
|Pushing Dead
|Tom E. Brown
|Friday
|9/22/2017
|Arts Council of Central Louisiana
|Alexandria
|LA
|TBD
|When God Sleeps
|Till Schauder
|Monday
|9/25/2017
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City
|TN
|TBD
|When God Sleeps
|Till Schauder
|Wednesday
|9/27/2017
|Clayton Center for the Arts
|Maryville
|TN
|TBD
|When God Sleeps
|Till Schauder
|Thursday
|9/28/2017
|Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art/Auburn University
|Auburn
|AL
|TBD
|Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
|Deborah Esquenazi
|Tuesday
|10/10/2017
|Western Carolina University
|Cullowhee
|NC
|TBD
|Dalya’s Other Country
|Julia Meltzer
|Wednesday
|10/11/2017
|Union County Community Arts Council/Wingate University
|Monroe
|NC
|TBD
|Dalya’s Other Country
|Julia Meltzer
|Thursday
|10/12/2017
|Jacksonville State University
|Jacksonville
|AL
|TBD
|Dalya’s Other Country
|Julia Meltzer
|Friday
|10/13/2017
|The Tennessee Valley Art Association/Ritz Theatre
|Sheffield
|AL
|TBD
|Dalya’s Other Country
|Julia Meltzer
|Sunday
|10/15/2017
|The Center for Rural Development
|Somerset
|KY
|TBD
|Dalya’s Other Country
|Julia Meltzer
|Monday
|10/16/2017
|Union College
|Barbourville
|KY
|TBD
|Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
|Deborah Esquenazi
|Wednesday
|10/18/2017
|Oxford College of Emory University
|Oxford
|GA
|TBD
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Matt Schrader
|Thursday
|10/19/2017
|Broward College
|Davie
|FL
|TBD
|Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
|Deborah Esquenazi
|Thursday
|10/19/2017
|Presbyterian College
|Clinton
|SC
|TBD
|Dalya’s Other Country
|Julia Meltzer
|Thursday
|10/19/2017
|Troy University
|Troy
|AL
|TBD
|Dalya’s Other Country
|Julia Meltzer
|Friday
|10/20/2017
|City of Hapeville
|Hapeville
|GA
|TBD
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Matt Schrader
|Friday
|10/20/2017
|South Miami-Dade Cultural Center
|Cutler Bay
|FL
|TBD
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Matt Schrader
|Sunday
|10/22/2017
|Florida State University
|Tallahassee
|FL
|TBD
|Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
|Deborah Esquenazi
|Sunday
|10/22/2017
|Winder Cultural Arts Center
|Winder
|GA
|7:30 pm ET
|Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
|Deborah Esquenazi
|Monday
|10/23/2017
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City
|TN
|TBD
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Matt Schrader
|Tuesday
|10/24/2017
|The Capitol Arts Center
|Bowling Green
|KY
|TBD
|Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
|Deborah Esquenazi
|Wednesday
|10/25/2017
|Clayton Center for the Arts
|Maryville
|TN
|TBD
|Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
|Deborah Esquenazi
|Thursday
|10/26/2017
|Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art/Auburn University
|Auburn
|AL
|TBD
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Matt Schrader
|Thursday
|10/26/2017
|North Central Louisiana Arts Council/Dixie Center for the Arts
|Ruston
|LA
|TBD
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Matt Schrader
|Friday
|10/27/2017
|Arts Council of Central Louisiana
|Alexandria
|LA
|TBD
|Jackson
|Maisie Crow
|Wednesday
|11/1/2017
|Oxford College of Emory University
|Oxford
|GA
|TBD
|Romeo is Bleeding
|Donté Clark
|Thursday
|11/2/2017
|Broward College
|Davie
|FL
|TBD
|Jackson
|Maisie Crow
|Thursday
|11/2/2017
|Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art/Auburn University
|Auburn
|AL
|TBD
|Romeo is Bleeding
|Donté Clark
|Saturday
|11/4/2017
|South Miami-Dade Cultural Center
|Cutler Bay
|FL
|TBD
|Romeo is Bleeding
|Donté Clark
|Sunday
|11/5/2017
|Florida State University
|Tallahassee
|FL
|TBD
|Jackson
|Maisie Crow
|Sunday
|11/5/2017
|Winder Cultural Arts Center
|Winder
|GA
|4:00 pm ET
|Jackson
|Maisie Crow
|Monday
|11/6/2017
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City
|TN
|TBD
|Romeo is Bleeding
|Donté Clark
|Tuesday
|11/7/2017
|The Capitol Arts Center
|Bowling Green
|KY
|TBD
|Jackson
|Maisie Crow
|Wednesday
|11/8/2017
|Clayton Center for the Arts
|Maryville
|TN
|TBD
|Do Not Resist
|Craig Atkinson
|Thursday
|11/9/2017
|Jacksonville State University
|Jacksonville
|AL
|TBD
|Romeo is Bleeding
|Donté Clark
|Thursday
|11/9/2017
|North Central Louisiana Arts Council/Dixie Center for the Arts
|Ruston
|LA
|TBD
|Jackson
|Maisie Crow
|Thursday
|11/9/2017
|Presbyterian College
|Clinton
|SC
|TBD
|Do Not Resist
|Craig Atkinson
|Friday
|11/10/2017
|The Tennessee Valley Art Association/Ritz Theatre
|Sheffield
|AL
|TBD
|Do Not Resist
|Craig Atkinson
|Sunday
|11/12/2017
|The Center for Rural Development
|Somerset
|KY
|TBD
|Do Not Resist
|Craig Atkinson
|Monday
|11/13/2017
|Union College
|Barbourville
|KY
|TBD
|Jackson
|Maisie Crow
|Monday
|11/13/2017
|Western Carolina University
|Cullowhee
|NC
|TBD
|Do Not Resist
|Craig Atkinson
|Tuesday
|11/14/2017
|Union County Community Arts Council/Wingate University
|Monroe
|NC
|TBD
|Do Not Resist
|Craig Atkinson
|Thursday
|11/16/2017
|Troy University
|Troy
|AL
|TBD
|Romeo is Bleeding
|Donté Clark
|Friday
|11/17/2017
|Arts Council of Central Louisiana
|Alexandria
|LA
|TBD
|Do Not Resist
|Craig Atkinson
|Friday
|11/17/2017
|City of Hapeville
|Hapeville
|GA
|TBD
|Pushing Dead
|Tom E. Brown
|Sunday
|11/19/2017
|Florida State University
|Tallahassee
|FL
|TBD
|Liyana
|Amanda Kopp & Aaron Kopp
|Wednesday
|2/7/2018
|Oxford College of Emory University
|Oxford
|GA
|TBD
|Liyana
|Amanda Kopp & Aaron Kopp
|Thursday
|2/8/2018
|Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art/Auburn University
|Auburn
|AL
|TBD
|Liyana
|Amanda Kopp & Aaron Kopp
|Sunday
|2/11/2018
|Winder Cultural Arts Center
|Winder
|GA
|4:00 pm ET
|Liyana
|Amanda Kopp & Aaron Kopp
|Monday
|2/12/2018
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City
|TN
|TBD
|Liyana
|Amanda Kopp & Aaron Kopp
|Tuesday
|2/13/2018
|Western Carolina University
|Cullowhee
|NC
|TBD
|Liyana
|Amanda Kopp & Aaron Kopp
|Wednesday
|2/14/2018
|Clayton Center for the Arts
|Maryville
|TN
|TBD
|Deej
|Robert Rooy
|Thursday
|2/15/2018
|Broward College
|Davie
|FL
|TBD
|First Lady of the Revolution
|Andrea Kalin
|Thursday
|2/15/2018
|Jacksonville State University
|Jacksonville
|AL
|TBD
|Liyana
|Amanda Kopp & Aaron Kopp
|Thursday
|2/15/2018
|Presbyterian College
|Clinton
|SC
|TBD
|Deej
|Robert Rooy
|Friday
|2/16/2018
|South Miami-Dade Cultural Center
|Cutler Bay
|FL
|TBD
|First Lady of the Revolution
|Andrea Kalin
|Friday
|2/16/2018
|The Tennessee Valley Art Association/Ritz Theatre
|Sheffield
|AL
|TBD
|Deej
|Robert Rooy
|Sunday
|2/18/2018
|Florida State University
|Tallahassee
|FL
|TBD
|First Lady of the Revolution
|Andrea Kalin
|Sunday
|2/18/2018
|The Center for Rural Development
|Somerset
|KY
|TBD
|Deej
|Robert Rooy
|Monday
|2/19/2018
|Tropic Cinema/Key West Film Society
|Key West
|FL
|TBD
|First Lady of the Revolution
|Andrea Kalin
|Monday
|2/19/2018
|Union College
|Barbourville
|KY
|TBD
|Deej
|Robert Rooy
|Tuesday
|2/20/2018
|The Capitol Arts Center
|Bowling Green
|KY
|TBD
|First Lady of the Revolution
|Andrea Kalin
|Tuesday
|2/20/2018
|Union County Community Arts Council/Wingate University
|Monroe
|NC
|TBD
|Deej
|Robert Rooy
|Thursday
|2/22/2018
|North Central Louisiana Arts Council/Dixie Center for the Arts
|Ruston
|LA
|TBD
|First Lady of the Revolution
|Andrea Kalin
|Thursday
|2/22/2018
|Troy University
|Troy
|AL
|TBD
|Deej
|Robert Rooy
|Friday
|2/23/2018
|Arts Council of Central Louisiana
|Alexandria
|LA
|TBD
|First Lady of the Revolution
|Andrea Kalin
|Friday
|2/23/2018
|City of Hapeville
|Hapeville
|GA
|TBD
|Quest
|Jonathan Olshefski
|Wednesday
|3/7/2018
|Oxford College of Emory University
|Oxford
|GA
|TBD
|Quest
|Jonathan Olshefski
|Thursday
|3/8/2018
|Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art/Auburn University
|Auburn
|AL
|TBD
|Quest
|Jonathan Olshefski
|Monday
|3/12/2018
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City
|TN
|TBD
|Quest
|Jonathan Olshefski
|Tuesday
|3/13/2018
|Western Carolina University
|Cullowhee
|NC
|TBD
|Quest
|Jonathan Olshefski
|Wednesday
|3/14/2018
|Clayton Center for the Arts
|Maryville
|TN
|TBD
|Purple Dreams
|Robin Grey
|Thursday
|3/15/2018
|Broward College
|Davie
|FL
|TBD
|Swim Team
|Lara Stolman
|Thursday
|3/15/2018
|Jacksonville State University
|Jacksonville
|AL
|TBD
|Quest
|Jonathan Olshefski
|Thursday
|3/15/2018
|Presbyterian College
|Clinton
|SC
|TBD
|Purple Dreams
|Robin Grey
|Friday
|3/16/2018
|South Miami-Dade Cultural Center
|Cutler Bay
|FL
|TBD
|Swim Team
|Lara Stolman
|Friday
|3/16/2018
|The Tennessee Valley Art Association/Ritz Theatre
|Sheffield
|AL
|TBD
|Purple Dreams
|Robin Grey
|Sunday
|3/18/2018
|Florida State University
|Tallahassee
|FL
|TBD
|Swim Team
|Lara Stolman
|Sunday
|3/18/2018
|The Center for Rural Development
|Somerset
|KY
|TBD
|Quest
|Jonathan Olshefski
|Sunday
|3/18/2018
|Winder Cultural Arts Center
|Winder
|GA
|4:00 pm ET
|Purple Dreams
|Robin Grey
|Monday
|3/19/2018
|Tropic Cinema/Key West Film Society
|Key West
|FL
|TBD
|Swim Team
|Lara Stolman
|Monday
|3/19/2018
|Union College
|Barbourville
|KY
|TBD
|Purple Dreams
|Robin Grey
|Tuesday
|3/20/2018
|The Capitol Arts Center
|Bowling Green
|KY
|TBD
|Swim Team
|Lara Stolman
|Tuesday
|3/20/2018
|Union County Community Arts Council/Wingate University
|Monroe
|NC
|TBD
|Purple Dreams
|Robin Grey
|Thursday
|3/22/2018
|North Central Louisiana Arts Council/Dixie Center for the Arts
|Ruston
|LA
|TBD
|Swim Team
|Lara Stolman
|Thursday
|3/22/2018
|Troy University
|Troy
|AL
|TBD
|Purple Dreams
|Robin Grey
|Friday
|3/23/2018
|Arts Council of Central Louisiana
|Alexandria
|LA
|TBD
|Swim Team
|Lara Stolman
|Friday
|3/23/2018
|City of Hapeville
|Hapeville
|GA
|TBD
|Bending the Arc
|Cori Shepherd Stern
|Thursday
|4/5/2018
|Jacksonville State University
|Jacksonville
|AL
|TBD
|Bending the Arc
|Cori Shepherd Stern
|Friday
|4/6/2018
|The Tennessee Valley Art Association/Ritz Theatre
|Sheffield
|AL
|TBD
|Bending the Arc
|Cori Shepherd Stern
|Sunday
|4/8/2018
|The Center for Rural Development
|Somerset
|KY
|TBD
|Bending the Arc
|Cori Shepherd Stern
|Monday
|4/9/2018
|Union College
|Barbourville
|KY
|TBD
|Bending the Arc
|Cori Shepherd Stern
|Tuesday
|4/10/2018
|Union County Community Arts Council/Wingate University
|Monroe
|NC
|TBD
|78/52
|Alexandre O. Philippe
|Tuesday
|4/10/2018
|Western Carolina University
|Cullowhee
|NC
|TBD
|Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
|TBA
|Thursday
|4/12/2018
|Broward College
|Davie
|FL
|TBD
|Bending the Arc
|Cori Shepherd Stern
|Thursday
|4/12/2018
|Troy University
|Troy
|AL
|TBD
|Bending the Arc
|Cori Shepherd Stern
|Friday
|4/13/2018
|City of Hapeville
|Hapeville
|GA
|TBD
|Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
|TBA
|Friday
|4/13/2018
|South Miami-Dade Cultural Center
|Cutler Bay
|FL
|TBD
|Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
|TBA
|Sunday
|4/15/2018
|Florida State University
|Tallahassee
|FL
|TBD
|78/52
|Alexandre O. Philippe
|Sunday
|4/15/2018
|Winder Cultural Arts Center
|Winder
|GA
|4:00 pm ET
|78/52
|Alexandre O. Philippe
|Monday
|4/16/2018
|East Tennessee State University
|Johnson City
|TN
|TBD
|Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
|TBA
|Monday
|4/16/2018
|Tropic Cinema/Key West Film Society
|Key West
|FL
|TBD
|78/52
|Alexandre O. Philippe
|Wednesday
|4/18/2018
|Clayton Center for the Arts
|Maryville
|TN
|TBD
|Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
|TBA
|Thursday
|4/19/2018
|North Central Louisiana Arts Council/Dixie Center for the Arts
|Ruston
|LA
|TBD
|78/52
|Alexandre O. Philippe
|Thursday
|4/19/2018
|Presbyterian College
|Clinton
|SC
|TBD
|Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry
|TBA
|Friday
|4/20/2018
|Arts Council of Central Louisiana
|Alexandria
|LA
|TBD
|78/52
|Alexandre O. Philippe
|Thursday
|4/11/2019
|Oxford College of Emory University
|Oxford
|GA
|TBD
|78/52
|Alexandre O. Philippe
|Friday
|4/12/2019
|Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art/Auburn University
|Auburn
|AL
|TBD