South Louisiana Man Sentenced for Enticement of a Minor Charge, met on social app

LAFAYETTE, La. – Alton Leonard Lowe, 33, of Eunice, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 135 months (11 years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for enticement of a minor, announced Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. According to information presented to the court at the guilty plea hearing in this case, Lowe was arrested in May 2020 in Jefferson Davis Parish on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Lowe met the victim, who was under the age of 18 years old, through the Grindr app in November 2019. Grindr is a software application that utilizes the internet to allow individuals to meet and communicate. In December 2019, while Lowe was at least 31 years old, he began having sexual relations with the minor victim when he knew the victim was under the age of 18 years old. Lowe and the minor victim accessed the Grindr app via cellular telephones and communicated using the Grindr app and text messaging. Lowe provided the minor victim with a cellular phone and they communicated via text messaging, including what they were going to do the next time they were together. Lowe pleaded guilty to the charge of enticement of a minor on May 12, 2021 and admitted to using a smartphone to persuade, induce, entice and coerce an individual under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity while having a criminal offense of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel prosecuted the case. This case is part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. PSC is part of the Department’s focus on reducing the incidence of sexual exploitation of children by directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to promote community action and public awareness and to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. To learn more about Project Safe Childhood, go to www.justice.gov/psc. # #