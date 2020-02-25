Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Soul Food Saturday Open Mic night

Ignite The Mic presents, “Soul Food Saturday” Open Mic Night featuring Southern songstress, Ellen Maria. This show will pay honor to one year breast cancer Overcomer, Fallon Spinks. As always, AKJ Photography will be capturing all of the memories.

It will be an amazing night of artistry as poets, singers, and musicians grace the stage.

This is your chance to rock the mic. Want to sign up and showcase your talent? We’d love to have you! $10 entry fee. Contact: 318.446.1768

