Songs of Survivors and Local Veterans Help Feed the Military

In honor of Individuals with Disabilities Month, the VA has partnered with various community organizations to feed 500 veterans and active-duty military.

Through Feed the Military Day, veterans connected through music and food.

Executive Director for Songs of Survivors David St. Romain says feeding veterans is his way of giving back to the military community.

“I took the oath to serve, I had a really great opportunity and a great experience in the military, and it really changed my life and helped me to lead my life in a real positive way and I think being involved as much as we can and serving is just a calling in my life. And so, taking my passion of serving and taking my purpose and putting it to good use.”

Songs of Survivors organized this event to help feed veterans and to heal the community. They feel that music is the best way to do that.

David St. Romain says, “Music has a therapeutic impact on people. It can help change someone’s behavior, it can help create resolve, and so Songs of Survivors was created to give populations of trauma, and just population in general the opportunity to reframe their experience using music.”

American vets are proud to organize the event with local veterans and volunteers.

Past Commander of Post 7 AmVets Laura McFarlain says, “We understand the sacrifices that our veterans have made, and their families have made as well, and we do this because it’s what they deserve.”

Army Veteran Anthony Reney says he enjoys being a part of these causes to give veterans purpose and meaning.

“I’m also a member of other veteran groups in the local city. When I can help a veteran, support them, share knowledge, anything I can do, that’s what I try to do.”

David St. Romain says he is grateful to all the volunteers who brought veterans together for good food and music.

Songs of Survivors will have their next workshop on November 19th at the Veterans Affairs Hospital at 9 AM.