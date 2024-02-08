Some feel enrollment numbers low for new Bolton Magnet School

Despite the Bolton principal’s optimism about enrollment numbers, some people say the numbers seem weak. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, at least one school board member is concerned with what she calls Bolton’s low enrollment numbers.

Alexandria resident Mary Delaney attended Bolton High School and is excited about its transformation into a K through 12 academic and artistic magnet school.

“By bringing in all these Montessori’s and there are children out there that would definitely benefit from more advanced academic curriculums.”

The Bolton enrollment numbers updated at this week’s school board meeting seem encouraging to some, but Delaney thinks that the numbers are low for the new school.

“It does seem low to me. I honestly do not know the exact requirements the numbers that are expected for that. I do have some family members that are possibly checking it and one in particular is pretty excited about it.”

Delaney’s not alone, Rapides Parish School Board Member Sandra Franklin is also concerned with the enrollment numbers so far.

“We want to make sure we have a sizable number. I know that this is a break between, starting with the 6th grade through the 12th grade for the next school year. It is my concern in making sure that there are students who actually live within the area and making sure that they can have the opportunity to come also and to make sure that we are providing more students for the space that we have.”

Superintendent Jeff Powell says the numbers are where they were expected to be at this point.

“For Bolton Academy I think the original projection for this upcoming year was anywhere from 350 to 400. If we get to 400 to 450 for the first year I think that would be great.”

He says adding students from the Phoenix program next year will help, and expanding high school programs stand to attract more, older and elite students.

“In order to be in and stay in they also have to maintain a certain grade point average and the academic program there will be an accelerated college preparatory type program. In fact we announced several weeks ago a strong partnership with Louisiana State University here in Alexandria.”

Delaney hopes Rapides’ best and brightest see the benefits of the new Bolton and boost the enrollment more.

“I just would love to see Bolton continue to be the academic power that it’s always been. It would be a terrible, terrible loss to this community to lose Bolton High School.”

-30-