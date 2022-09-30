Solomon Northup Statue Commission announced in Marksville today

Allen Holmes, Pastor and Civil Rights Activist says, On January 4th of 1853, Northup received justice, it was done right here in Avoyelles Parish. For over a hundred years after this date that young people will pass and see this statue of a man who through justice, was brought justice.

Wesley Wofford, Academy Award Winning Sculptor stated, “Yeah, I think it’s really important, I think that having these conversations, it’s incredibly important and we’ve seen sort of an influx of these types of projects over the last three or four years and we’re honored to be a part of them”

The SNCCW wants this statue to celebrate Northups freedom and remind youth to never give up on life’s journey.