Sobriety checkpoint taking place this weekend

A sobriety checkpoint will take place this weekend as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police And Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office will be conducting these checkpoints in Rapides Parish.

It will take place on Friday, August 16th from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.



The campaigns mission is to intercept and incarcerate impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves, their passengers or members of the public.