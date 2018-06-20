Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled For Thursday Night

(Press Release) Rapides Parish – Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop E will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Thursday, June 21, 2018 from approximately 10:00 p.m. to approximately 2:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Rapides Parish.

The mission will be to intercept and incarcerate impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves, their passengers, or members of the public. Drivers are less likely to drive impaired when they recognize the increased probability of law enforcement action.

We are asking the public to make the mature decision and to designate a sober driver. Remember, “You drink, You drive, You lose!”

To report aggressive/impaired driving, call *LSP (*577) from your cellular phone or your local law enforcement agency.