Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled For Saturday Night

Rapides Parish – Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop E will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, March 16, 2019 from approximately 11:00 p.m. to approximately 2:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Rapides Parish.

