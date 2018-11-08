Thursday, November 8, 2018
Smithsonian Institution Exhibition on Display Nov. 17 – Dec. 19

The Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibition dives into water–an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally, and historically.

In societies across the globe, water serves as a source of peace and contemplation. Many faiths revere water as a sacred symbol. Authors and artists are inspired by the complex character of water – a substance that is seemingly soft and graceful that is yet a powerful and nearly unstoppable force.

Water also plays a practical role in American society. The availability of water affected settlement and migration patterns. Access to water and control of water resources have long been a central part of political and economic planning. Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.

Be sure to see this exceptional educational exhibit at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock. For more information: museumonmainstreet.org

 

