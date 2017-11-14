Small Plane Crashes in Pineville

Press Release – At approximately 11:47 am, Tioga Sub-station received a call from the Pineville Police Department reporting the possible crash of a small aircraft near Buhlow Lake and the grounds of the Alexandria Veterans Administration Hospital.

Deputies along with VA Police, VA Fire Department, Pineville Fire Department, Alpine Fire Department and troopers with the Louisiana State Police, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the wreckage of a single engine private aircraft was located in a thick, brush covered area between the VA and Buhlow Lake. Deputies located the body of the pilot and what appears to be the only occupant of the aircraft, deceased.

The Rapides Parish Coroners Office responded to the scene to take custody of the body. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and has taken over the investigation. Investigators say an autopsy and toxicology tests will be conducted as part of their investigation to determine official cause of death.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time until proper notification of family members is made.

Deputies did determine the pilot was not from the central Louisiana area.