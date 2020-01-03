Friday, January 3, 2020
Small explosion this morning near MacArthur drive

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to the area where the former Buds and Suds karaoke bar is located, earlier today, in response to a small explosion.

The Alexandria Fire Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies also responded to the scene to help sweep the area for potential danger.

Authorities say it was a barrel or trash can that exploded outside of the vacant building.

And investigators believe there’s no further threat to the public. No one was injured and no further information is available at this time.

