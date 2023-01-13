Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,

is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.

He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal

statement now and in a video to voters next week.

“Our government doesn’t trust us to know what we need. But we do,” he said. “I have

nothing in this politics game but a servant’s heart — and a stubborn desire to talk about things

that should be done. I’ll say things that should be said. And that’s what I’ll do.”

Hunter Lundy, 68, has been politically active in Southwest Louisiana for more than 25

years. He ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 as a Democrat and narrowly lost the

runoff election to Congressman Chris John.

“When the campaign is over and if I’m your governor, I’ll say ‘I do,’ cancel the victory

party, call the Legislature into session and do exactly what I said I’d do during the campaign,’’

he said.

The election is Oct. 14. Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited from seeking reelection.

The last governor elected from Southwest Louisiana was the reformer Sam Houston

Jones, who was Louisiana’s governor during World War II.