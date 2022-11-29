Small Businesses Thrive Despite Inflation and High Interest Rates

According to the LSUA Economic Dashboard, online tax revenues totaled $3.5 million compared to $1.6 million among 11 CENLA parishes.

According to the Rapides Parish Sales Tax Department, the number of new businesses has decreased by 22 percent.

Small businesses can use online shopping to increase their sales.

Owner of Emerald Sun Designs Sol Draper says sharing her jewelry online during COVID jump started her business.

“I posted it on social media just to show, “Hey, look at this cool thing I made for my daughter.” And I had people messaging me asking if I would ever consider selling them because they really liked them.”

Sol says she loves connecting with people and seeing how much they appreciate her jewelry.

“Every time I do a local sale, I have people from out of town coming just to see me and buy things from me and that’s just my biggest motivator, it’s just how much people truly like what I make.”

Local Artist Alana Pate says expressing her Southern heritage through art motivates her to continue her business.

“Being biracial, black and Italian, like both side of my family, everything is food. So, a lot of what I have is like New Orleans food, New Orleans seasonings, things of that nature.”

Small businesses have a difficult time getting a loan to expand their business because of high interest rates.

Any support local artists can get will be essential to helping them grow.

When you shop local, $68 of every $100 spent at a local vendor stays in the community.