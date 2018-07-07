Small Business Series: Impact of Online Sales Tax Collections

In a landmark Supreme Court decision on June 21, 2018, the Court overturned a previous decision and decided that states have broad authority to require online retailers to collect sales taxes.

Online purchases rack up billions of dollars and local and state governments have been stymied in collecting sales tax because of the Quill v North Dakota decision. That decision stated that a business has to have a physical presence in a state. The June Supreme Court decision overturned that decision and remanded it back.

What does all of this mean to your business?

Do you need to prepare now?

Will this affect the taxes paid and collected for the local and state government?

Join us while Jason DeCuir, Principal in Ryan’s Advocacy Services, breaks down the issues for you and answers your questions about what’s next.

Jason DeCuir, Ryan, LLC

Jason M. DeCuir, MBA, JD, LLM, is a Principal in Ryan’s Advocacy Services practice based in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana office, where he specializes in public affairs strategies to resolve state tax policy issues and disputes.