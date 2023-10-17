Six Home Matches In Three Days Makes For Jam-Packed Weekend
PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program will play host to a half-dozen soccer and volleyball matches between Thursday and Saturday this weekend as it prepares for the chaos that is Homecoming the following week.
Tuesday, October 17:
Volleuball has a chance to watch two separate records fall on Tuesday night in Shreveport as a win over Centenary (Louisiana) would clinch both its first winning regular season and its single-season progress record for wins (tied currently at 11-6). The match will take place at 6 p.m. inside the Gold Dome as the Cats look for a season sweep of the Ladies. Thursday, October 19: Soccer begins its season-ending four-game home stand on Thursday night with a doubleheader against Texas A&M-San Antonio at 5 and 7:30 p.m., its second straight showdown with a school that uses the Jaguars moniker. Friday, October 20:
Tennis gets back out on the court Friday and Saturday as it heads to the Big Easy once again for the Dillard University Invitational.
Volleyball will take on a one-loss (in RRAC play) Saints squad from Our Lady of the Lake at 7 p.m. in Pineville as it looks to match its team-best mark for league victories with eight.
Saturday, October 21:
Volleyball squares off with OLLU once more at noon inside the venerable H.O. West Fieldhouse. Soccer also welcomes their Red River rivals from San Antonio, Texas to Wildcat Field Saturday night for another 5/7:30 p.m. twin-bill versus Our Lady of the Lake University. #25 Football will need to battle both a 1,400-mile, 20-hour one-way bus trip as well as the #24 Ottawa (Arizona) Spirit at 6 p.m. central time in a colossal battle atop the Sooner Athletic Conference as the Wildcats look to "Surprise" OUAZ in the desert.