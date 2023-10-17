Six Home Matches In Three Days Makes For Jam-Packed Weekend

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program will play host to a half-dozen soccer and volleyball matches between Thursday and Saturday this weekend as it prepares for the chaos that is Homecoming the following week.

Tuesday, October 17:



Volleuball has a chance to watch two separate records fall on Tuesday night in Shreveport as a win over Centenary (Louisiana) would clinch both its first winning regular season and its single-season progress record for wins (tied currently at 11-6). The match will take place at 6 p.m. inside the Gold Dome as the Cats look for a season sweep of the Ladies.



Thursday, October 19:



Soccer begins its season-ending four-game home stand on Thursday night with a doubleheader against Texas A&M-San Antonio at 5 and 7:30 p.m., its second straight showdown with a school that uses the Jaguars moniker.



Friday, October 20:



Tennis gets back out on the court Friday and Saturday as it heads to the Big Easy once again for the Dillard University Invitational.



Volleyball will take on a one-loss (in RRAC play) Saints squad from Our Lady of the Lake at 7 p.m. in Pineville as it looks to match its team-best mark for league victories with eight.



Saturday, October 21: