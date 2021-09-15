Single Vehicle Fatal Crashes in Rapides Parish and LaSalle Parish

Rapides Parish – On September 13, 2021, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Down’s Lane near Alexandria. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Steven J. Guimaraes, of Alexandria.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, driven by Guimaraes, was traveling northbound on Down’s Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. This action ejected Guimaraes from the motorcycle.

Guimaraes sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

LaSalle Parish – On September 13, 2021, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 773. This crash claimed the life of a 11-year-old juvenile passenger, of Trout.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 773. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

The 11-year-old juvenile, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old juvenile driver, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. An additional 15-year-old juvenile passenger, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.