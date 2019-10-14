Monday, October 14, 2019
Single vehicle crash kills woman from Joyce, La

26-year-old Maygon Edmonds, of Joyce, was the passenger in a vehicle with 34-year-old Marcus Goff, of DeQuincy, when the vehicle collided with a tree.

On the morning of October 12th, Goff and Edmonds were northbound on U.S. Highway 167 when Goff lost control of the vehicle, exited the right side of the roadway and the vehicle collided with a tree.

Goff received moderate injuries and Edmonds was pronounced dead. Neither Goff or Edmonds were restrained.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt and properly restraining your children in child safety seats will dramatically reduce your chance, or their chance, of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 36 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 40 fatalities.

