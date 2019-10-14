Single vehicle crash kills woman from Joyce, La

26-year-old Maygon Edmonds, of Joyce, was the passenger in a vehicle with 34-year-old Marcus Goff, of DeQuincy, when the vehicle collided with a tree.

On the morning of October 12th, Goff and Edmonds were northbound on U.S. Highway 167 when Goff lost control of the vehicle, exited the right side of the roadway and the vehicle collided with a tree.

Goff received moderate injuries and Edmonds was pronounced dead. Neither Goff or Edmonds were restrained.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 36 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 40 fatalities.