Single vehicle crash kills unrestrained Elmer woman, restrained toddler and driver survive

Louisiana State Police (November 7, 2019): Earlier today, a single vehicle crash killed a woman from Elmer, LA who was not wearing a seat belt. A toddler, who was properly restrained in a child safety seat, survived and sustained only minor injuries.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 488, at Castor Plunge Road. The crash involved a 2009 Mazda, driven by 23-year-old Kelsey A. Broussard of Alexandria, LA. The Mazda was eastbound on LA Hwy 488 when Broussard lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle traveled down an embankment and began overturning.

Broussard was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Broussard’s only adult passenger, identified as 25-year-old Brooke Deville, was pronounced dead. Broussard and the toddler were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

It is a proven fact that child safety seats and booster seats save lives. These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, it’s estimated that 96% of all child restraints are installed incorrectly.

Every Louisiana State Police troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station.” Troop E Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 769-9872 or (318) 769-9577. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 37 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 41 fatalities.