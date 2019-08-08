Thursday, August 8, 2019
Single vehicle crash kills unrestrained Deridder woman

Jojuana Phillips

30 year old Rebecca Iles, of Deridder, was killed this morning in a single vehicle crash according to Louisiana State Police.

Iles was westbound on Bass Road in Deridder when she lost control of her vehicle and exited the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle then hit two culverts, re-entered the road, exited the right side, hit a fence post and some trees.

Iles was pronounced dead and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

