Simulated airplane emergency tests response of rescue workers

ALEXANDRIA, La. – A simulated emergency at Alexandria International Airport put first responders to the test last week as they practiced how to deal with a plane crash or emergency landing. Among them, a man who has made aircraft rescue, his personal mission. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey introduces us.

Gabruiel Dominguez had a powerful motivation for becoming a firefighter.

“I got into this right out of 9-11 when the towers were hit and I watched the 343 firefighters perish and that made me want to thrive to be a fireman to honor them.”

After training in Texas, Dominguez felt drawn to a particular kind of firefighting involving aircraft.

“This is totally different because we’re dealing with aircrafts to where I’m used to dealing with wildland settings or structural settings where here it’s dealing with aircrafts that are coming in at a lot smaller capacity of how many people are on that plane and everything else.”

Every three years the FAA requires Alexandria International Airport to stage an emergency drill so those responding can learn to handle a real-life event.

This scenario included smoke and fire in the fuselage of a 737 carrying 70 passengers and crew members with minor to severe injuries.

England Airpark Fire Chief Joe Hamner helped coordinate the rescue.

“The importance of this training is to have all of our departments together working together not just on paper but to be able to come out an actually exercise the emergency plans and to come out here and be able to handle the tasks that we need no matter what curve balls get thrown at them or how the situation may change.”

Numerous local fire departments were involved as well as Acadian Ambulance, the Office of Emergency Preparedness, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police and the Red Cross.

In this scenario index cards were placed on the seats of the aircraft to represent passengers and some with injuries. Emergency personnel were also trained on how to shut off the engines in case the pilots couldn’t do it.

Dominguez calls his training and that of everyone vital.

“At any day at any time we could have something like this and if we don’t practice this then we get complacent and in a real situation when time counts, we could easily miss that time and whatever chances we had to stop it could go out the window.”

Saving lives in one of the most challenging disaster scenarios around.

