Simmesport Woman Killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

Avoyelles Parish – On March 6, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 105 south of Louisiana Highway 1. This crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Sherry D. Franklin of Simmesport.

The initial investigation revealed a 2011 BMW 335, driven by Franklin, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 105. For reasons still under investigation, Franklin’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Franklin, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in six deaths.