Simmesport Man Killed in Avoyelles Parish UTV Crash

Avoyelles Parish – On March 8, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Gauthier Subdivision Lane. This crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Themus J. Jeansonne III.

The initial investigation revealed that a Polaris Ranger 900 Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven by Jeansonne, was southbound on Gauthier Subdivision Lane. For reasons still under investigation, Jeansonne lost control of the vehicle which caused it to overturn. This action ejected Jeansonne from the vehicle.

Jeansonne, who was not restrained or wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths.