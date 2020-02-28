Silver Alert still active for missing man

Silver Alert Media Advisory

Rapides Parish/Acadia Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Alexandria Police Department and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. They are requesting assistance in locating James Gunnels, reported missing on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from the Canterbury House (an assisted living facility) located in Alexandria, LA.

James Gunnels is an 89-year-old white male. He is bald, approximately 5’11” and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Mr. Gunnels was last seen at the assisted living facility on the evening of February 12, 2020. He left during the night to go to the store and never returned. He left driving a red 2005 GMC extended cab truck, displaying Louisiana license plate X589823. His vehicle was located this morning, stuck in a field in Acadia Parish, near Mermentau, LA, just a few miles from his hometown of Jennings, LA.

Family members confirm Mr. Gunnels suffers from dementia, and his medical condition may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James Gunnels should immediately contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-441-6559, or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-458-0268.

