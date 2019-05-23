Sieper man arrested on narcotics charges

A Sieper man was arrested on May 17th after a narcotics investigation with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Division.

48 year old Michael Harper was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for possession of CDS two with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His arrest came after complaints were received regarding suspected narcotics activity.

Agents found suspected methamphetamine and a number of different paraphernalia items at a residence on Jess Perry Road.

Harper, the residents owner, told agents that the drugs were his and denied any involvement with other people found at the home.

He was released on the same day of his arrest after posting a $5,500 bond.