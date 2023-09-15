Sickle Cell Anemia Resource Foundation Invites Public to Fundraising Gala to Fight for a Cure

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, designated by Congress to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on the sickle cell foundation raises awareness for the disease.

The Sickle Cell Anemia Resource Foundation in Central Louisiana is hosting a fundraiser gala to fight for a cure.

Executive Director Shay Hardison says, “I want people to know that sickle cell is an inherited blood disease. It predominately affects African Americans, but it’s not a black disease. It can affect anyone. It can come to your family. We have children and adults that’s in pain, crises pain and they need the same support as any other disease.”

SCARF provides resources to help patients live with the disease.

Hardison says, “It’s important to me just seeing what the everyday lives of the children and adults and what they’re suffering from. And, you know, just seeing the lack of education about the disease and the resources available.”

This is their first fundraiser to bring in over 200 donors.

“We have six programs that we’re trying to, you know, get in place. So, the funding will help us get those programs up and going. If you’re looking for a foundation to support, support sickle cell because it’s time.”

Their gala keynote speaker will be Dr. Alexia Mays, a sickle cell warrior. The gala is happening tonight at 7 pm. To donate, go to scarfcenla.org.

SCARF will also have a sickle cell blood drive, Saturday, September 16th at 10 am.