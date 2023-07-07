Shreveport woman sentenced for CARES Act fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that

Janola Massaquoi, 41, of Shreveport, Louisiana was sentenced late yesterday by United

States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. for making false statements to a federal agency in

connection with the application for a CARES Act loan. Massaquoi was sentenced to 12

months and 1 day in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $250,000. She

will serve 3 years of supervised release following her release from prison.

In March 2020 Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security

(CARES) Act which was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions

of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) provided Economic

Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), which were low-interest financing to small businesses, renters

and homeowners in regions affected by declared disasters. The CARES Act also provided

authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention

and certain other expenses, through a program referred to as the Paycheck Protection

Program (“PPP”).

In 2018, Massaquoi formed the Jane Elizabeth Education Group (JEEG) and also

served as the president of a beauty career training company. In 2020, she applied to the SBA

for an EIDL in the name of JEEG d/b/a Company 1 seeking approximately $500,000 in

EIDL Program funds. At the same time, she applied for a PPP loan in the name of JEEG

d/b/a Company 1 seeking $178,750. As part of the EIDL application process, in April 2020,

Massaquoi electronically submitted to the SBA a Loan Authorization and Agreement in

which she certified to the SBA that “[JEEG] will not, without the prior written consent of

SBA, make any distribution of Borrower’s assets, or give any preferential treatment, make

any advance, directly or indirectly, by way of loan, gift, bonus, or otherwise to any owner or

partner…” She also certified that the loan funds would be used solely as working capital for

JEEG.

Both loan applications were subsequently approved. Based on her material

misrepresentations set forth in the false Loan Authorization and Agreement, the SBA

disbursed approximately $500,000 in EIDL benefits to a bank account held by Company 1.

On April 23, 2020, approximately $178,750 in PPP loan benefits were disbursed to a bank

account held by Company 1.

In reality and unbeknownst to the SBA, Massaquoi intended to make a large advance

directly to herself and did not intend to use the EIDL funds solely as working capital for

JEEG. After obtaining the loan benefits, Massaquoi transferred funds from Company 1’s

bank account to other bank accounts she personally controlled and used the funds for a variety

of personal expenses including a down payment on the purchase of a personal residence and

mortgage payments. Massaquoi also withdrew over $30,000 in cash, transferred over $50,000

to friends and family members, and used approximately $83,000 to fund her personal

investment and retirement accounts. In total, Massaquoi used $250,000 of the EIDL proceeds

for her personal use.

“Because of the selfish actions of this defendant and her choice to defraud the

government out of over $250,000 for her own personal gain, she now rightfully stands as a

convicted felon and will spend time behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown.

“These types of cases are part of why we have been called to do what we do at the United

States Attorney’s Office. It is our sole responsibility to investigate and prosecute these types

of cases. The CARES Act was designed to help those with businesses that were suffering due

to the COVID-19 pandemic, not to line their own personal pockets to the detriment of the

American taxpayer. We will bring those who steal federal taxpayer dollars to justice as these

types of cases remain a priority for our office and the department. Our office will continue to

aggressively prosecute these offenders in Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake

Charles and all points in between.”

“Massaquoi represents a growing number of people who fraudulently received funds

under the CARES Act and utilized them for personal gain,” said Demetrius Hardeman,

Acting Special Agent in Charge, Atlanta Field Office. “However, IRS Criminal Investigation

and our federal law enforcement partners uncovered her deceitfulness and her sentencing is

evidence that greed does not pay.”

The case was investigated by the Department of Treasury-Inspector General for Tax

Administration and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.

