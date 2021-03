Overcast conditions for most of the day kept temperatures in the 70s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase late tonight and into early Sunday morning across the western parts of the forecast area. Activity will swiftly move through the area by early afternoon. Strong or severe storms should remain northeast of the forecast area. Cooler, drier weather is forecasted for Sunday night with lows mainly in the 40s except in the 50s along the I-10 corridor.