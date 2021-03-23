Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Showers & Thunderstorms On The Way

Karen Williams 0 Comments

We are beginning to see changes in our weather pattern as a storm system will move to the east. Look for increasing clouds as winds pick up with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will remain elevated into the evening and overnight as the first of the rains push in towards midnight. Chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase through the early morning hours. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday then begin to break late in the day.

