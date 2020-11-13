Friday, November 13, 2020
Showers Saturday Night; Cooler Next Week

Clay Smith

Friday will be a picture-perfect day with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the upper-70s. Winds begin to shift to the south overnight and by Saturday, temperatures will push into the 80s. A cold front will push across the Southern Plains during the day on Saturday and arrive in Central Louisiana late Saturday night. Scatted showers will be possible between 11 PM Saturday and 8 AM Sunday. Fortunately, no severe weather will affect Central Louisiana with this system. Rainfall amounts will generally be light.

Fall-like temperatures will be the trend for next week as high pressure situates over the area. Highs will range from 69-74 degrees with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Next week will feature plenty of blue skies and sunshine.

I hope everyone has a fantastic weekend!

