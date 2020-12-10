Showers Return Tomorrow Evening

Warm and sunny conditions are in store for your Thursday as temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s. We will begin to trade the sunshine for cloud cover tomorrow afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers will move into the area Friday evening and continue into the early hours on Saturday. Rainfall amounts will generally remain light, and no severe weather is expected at this time.

The rain will taper off early Saturday, but more showers will move back on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will turn colder by the end of the weekend.