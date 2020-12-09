Showers Return This Weekend

Spring-like weather will persist through Friday as temperatures reach the lower-70s each afternoon. Skies will remain sunny through Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase Friday our next rain maker moves in from the west. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will remain under an inch for most locations, and conditions will not be favorable for any severe weather.

The rain will taper off on Saturday as the cold front moves to our east. Temperatures will begin to drop throughout Saturday evening. Saturday night will return to the lower-40s across the region. The forecast becomes tricky on Sunday as forecast models are showing considerable inconsistency. The European model is picking up on another system that could bring showers back to Central Louisiana. The GFS model is predicting a dry solution with nearly no rain on Sunday. Continue to check back for updates!