The “Show of Support” to benefit John LeBoeuf, who has been battling cancer for the last 12 years, will be on March 15th at The Cenla Events Center at 5290 England Drive, beginning at 12:30 pm.

In addition to enjoying great live music from bands across the state, you will also be able to purchase a BBQ Chicken plate for $10 with all the extras.

For more information call: 447-9308 / 442-8008.