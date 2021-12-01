Shots for $100 extended until the end of the year

Baton Rouge, La. (Nov. 30, 2021) — Louisiana’s Shot For $100 vaccine incentive program is being extended through the end of the year, giving residents another chance to get their shots throughout the holiday season.

Louisiana residents now have until Dec. 31, 2021 to get their vaccine at a participating community-based site as listed on ShotFor100.com . As of Nov. 29, more than 34,300 debit cards have been distributed through Shot For 100.

Who is eligible?

General public: Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible.

College students: Anyone receiving their first or second shots is eligible and may only participate once. (The deadline for college students remains Dec. 10.)

“With the holiday season upon us and the emergence of the new Omicron variant, there is a new sense of urgency around getting your vaccine,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We want to do everything we can to prevent another surge in infections, so I’m encouraging everyone to get themselves, their children and their loved ones protected as soon as possible.”

More than 2.5 million Louisianans have gone Sleeves Up in the fight against COVID-19. However, with children ages 5 to 11 now eligible, there are still many more people who need the vaccine’s protection. During the last surge, 9 children died of COVID and 18 children have died since the pandemic began.

In addition, LDH has partnered with the Louisiana Independent Pharmacy Association (LIPA) to expand the reach of Shot For 100 to harder-to-reach areas. As part of this new pilot, an additional 48 community pharmacies in 26 parishes will serve as Shot For 100 community sites.