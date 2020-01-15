Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Shot putter Arevalo earns SLC Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honor

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

NATCHITOCHES – One week of indoor track and field season, one award for the Northwestern State program.

 

Sophomore shot putter Marco Arevalo was named the Southland Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday for his victorious performance at the season-opening LSU Purple Tiger.

 

Arevalo unleashed the longest throw by a Southland competitor, a 50-7.5 mark that gave him his first career victory.

 

A sophomore from Falfurrias, Texas, Arevalo’s final four throws of the meet all would have won the event. The award is the first of Arevalo’s career.

 

The Demons return to action Friday when they travel to College Station, Texas, for the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Invitational.

 

