Shoppers Tell us Their New Year’s Resolutions

Right after Christmas, shoppers are returning gifts and promising to make better choices.

This is the time of the year where people vow to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight.

Shoppers at the Alexandria Mall tell us their New Year’s Resolutions.

Issac Pinones says, “I think people should write vision boards and set goals in mind because it’s unrealistic sometimes because you think you’re going to lose 20 pounds in the first month of the new year and then you end up discouraged. And so, I recommend people to kinda just like, “What are some goals that you think, even though they may be farfetched or they’re simple, it’ll be nice to have those written down somewhere.”

Other resolutions you can make is to learn how to relax, read more, and start a hobby.

Kelsy Ardoin says, “My New Year’s Resolution is to just be happy, have a happy family, happy life, probably eat healthier because all I eat is snacks.”

Enjoying nature and traveling more are great stress relievers for the new year.

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “It looks like to me, shoppers have a different perspective on what New Year’s means to them.”